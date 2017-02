A Harrington man has been arrested for deer hunting violations and multiple firearms charges by a person prohibited. DNREC Natural Resources Police have charged 37 year old Randy Combs with 2 counts of possession of unlawfully-taken antlerless deer, 30 counts of possession of a firearm and 1 count of possession of ammunition. Using a search warrant officers seized 29 firearms and a compound bow and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Combs is free on a $3300 unsecured bond.