Harrington PD Looking for Shooter, Arrest Another Wanted on Warrants

A large party at a home on Cloverfield Lane in Harrington Friday night turned into a police investigation after shots rang out around 10pm. Police learned two men were fighting when one pulled a gun and fired several shots – they were both gone when police arrived, but several shell casings were found. There are no reports of injuries and no weapon was found. However while on the scene, 19 year old Tiki Smack of Bridgeville arrived at the house – he had warrants for a shooting in Felton in June and was arrested. If anyone has information on last night’s shooting contact Crime Stoppers.