Harrington Woman Dies in 3 Vehicle Crash near Felton

One person is dead after a crash just before 3 Friday afternoon near Felton. Delaware State Police say a dump truck, driven by 50 year old Jerome Parker of Milton, was eastbound on Carpenter Bridge Road and failed to stop for a stop sign at Canterbury Road and struck a Kia traveling through the intersection. The Kia went under the dump truck and was pushed into a pickup truck which was stopped for the sign on Carpenter Bridge Road. All three vehicles ended up in a small ditch off the roadway. The driver of the Kia, 62 year old Michele Handy of Harrington was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither Parker nor the driver of the pickup were injured. The investigation is continuing.