Maryland Congressman Andy Harris wants his constituents to know that he’ll be available for in-person visits next week in Salisbury. Harris will be at his Salisbury office on Wednesday, April 19 from 8-10:30 a.m. to take you questions and field your comments about topics under consideration in Congress. Groups of up to five people at a time may talk to Harris. Meetings can be scheduled ahead of time, and, if time allows it, walk-in appointments will be made on first come, first serve basis.