Harry Kane’s future has been a hot topic of discussion ever since he burst onto the scene, but the Englishman seems content to stay at Tottenham. That is, as long as Spurs continue their upward trend.

“Everything [at Tottenham] is progressing as I want it to be and as the club want it to be so, as long as that continues, I don’t see why I can’t stay there for the rest of my career,” Kane said in an interview with talkSPORT.

Citing the young squad Spurs have, their young manager and a new stadium on the horizon, Kane seems keen to remain in North London. Sitting second in the Premier League under the 44-year-old Mauricio Pochettino — who recently signed an extension with the club until 2021 — Tottenham have all the ingredients for a championship caliber team.

Of course, Kane is one of the most important pieces of that puzzle. His production for the Lilywhites hasn’t gone overlooked, either. Still just 23 years old, Kane boasts 63 Premier League goals in 105 appearances, the vast majority of which have come with Spurs.

Kane’s exploits have seen him tied to the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United, two clubs that could easily line his pockets at one of the game’s highest-paid players. There’s always the Chinese Super League capable of offering beaucoup bucks, too.

The siren song of a massive payday doesn’t have Kane considering a move, however. At least, not yet.

“Some people are motivated by money – I’m not one of them. I am motivated by trying to win trophies. I am happy at Tottenham. I go into work every day with a smile on my face and that is important,” Kane said.

“Money is a bonus of the job, but it doesn’t always make you happy.”

That’s all very true, but what if you could win trophies and make a lot of money? That’s definitely a sales pitch Real Madrid can make with no issue.