NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) Bryce Aiken scored a career-high 27 points and Harvard beat arch-rival Yale 75-67 on Saturday night to earn its second straight win.

The win pulls the Crimson into a second place tie with the Bulldogs behind undefeated Princeton in the Ivy League standings.

Aiken hit five 3-pointers and finished 7 of 17 overall. He is the first freshman to lead Harvard in scoring average since Ralph James in 1987-88.

Siyani Chambers finished with 16 points and Corey Johnson added 12 for Harvard (14-7, 6-2), which shot only 41.4 percent but hit 12 3-pointers and 15 of 17 at the line.

Alex Copeland scored 20 points to lead Yale (14-7, 6-2), which outshot the Crimson by five percentage points, but the Bulldogs hit nine fewer 3-pointers.

Yale led by five at halftime but Harvard took the lead for good on an Aiken 3 with 9:03 left. A Chambers layup gave the Crimson a 71-61 advantage with 2:24 left and they held on to seal it.

