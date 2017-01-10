Harvard blows by Montreal-based McGill University 70-45

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) Corey Johnson scored 15 points and Harvard beat Montreal-based McGill University 70-45 on Tuesday night.

Chris Egi started the scoring with a dunk and Harvard scored eight of the first 12 points. The Crimson only had a 25-22 lead at halftime, but nearly doubled McGill in the second half, 45-23.

Harvard made four of its first six shots of the second half during a 13-3 run over the first five minutes. Zena Edosomwan’s 3-point play sparked a 9-0 run and Harvard cruised.

Chris Lewis and Siyani Chambers each added nine points for Harvard (8-5), which shot just 42 percent from the floor. The Crimson hit 24 of 33 free throws, compared to the Redmen’s 18 attempts.

Jenning Leung made three of McGill’s six 3-pointers and scored 12 points. The Redmen were held to 27.5 percent shooting (14 of 51) and turned it over 20 times.