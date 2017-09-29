Harvey ends difficult season on sour note

He took the loss Friday to drop his career record to 34-35.

“The positive is that this nightmare of a season is over for me,” Harvey said.

Williams scores on balk

Matt Harvey drops the ball during his delivery, allowing Nick Williams to score on a balk to pad the Phillies’ lead in the 3rd

It has been a sharp fall for Harvey, who successfully returned from Tommy John surgery in 2015, led the Mets to the World Series and has not been close to the same pitcher since. Last summer, Harvey underwent surgery to remove a rib, relieving symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. But the time off left his shoulder weak; he missed nearly half of this year rehabbing from a stress injury to the joint, eventually returning to go 1-4 with an 11.28 ERA in six outings down the stretch.

Although Harvey’s velocity steadily creeped upward throughout September — reaching 97 mph in his penultimate start — scouts have cited a lack of late movement on his pitches. That, paired with command issues, has the Mets wondering if the right-hander is having trouble trusting his decision-making process on the mound.

“Throughout this process of coming back from thoracic outlet [surgery], it’s just been curveball after curveball of different feelings, different strengths,” Harvey said. “It was something that I tried to push through some uncomfortable pain, some weakness, and I think I just kind of put myself in a hole throughout that process.”

Harvey has six months to figure out the answers. The Mets are near certain to tender him a contract this winter, employing him for what will likely be his final season in New York. Given the raw abilities that Harvey clearly still possesses, it is not outlandish to envision him serving as a mid-rotation starter behind Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard.

The Mets do not need him to be the National League Cy Young Award candidate he was in 2013; they simply need a healthy, reliable pitcher to start every fifth game.

Considering the Mets’ lack of bona fide rotation depth, the team has little choice but to be optimistic about their former ace, who plans to spend much of his offseason working out at agent Scott Boras’ facility in Newport Beach, Calif. The hope is that an offseason of resting and strengthening his shoulder will be enough to springboard Harvey closer to his old form.

“It’s going to be there,” manager Terry Collins said. “The paybacks next year are going to be fun for him.”