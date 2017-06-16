Harvey, Lagares to DL; Reynolds, Nimmo up

Reynolds was with the Mets earlier this season, from April 26-June 10, and batted .174 (4-for-23) with one home run and one RBI in 20 games. In 15 games for Las Vegas, he batted .286 (16-for-56) with three doubles, one home run and five RBIs.

Nimmo began the season on the 10-day DL with a right hamstring injury before being optioned to Las Vegas on May 16. In 38 games for the 51s this year, Nimmo was batting .223 (33-for-148) with 12 doubles, one triple, three home runs and 16 RBIs.

In 32 games for the Mets in 2016, Nimmo batted .274 (20-for-73) with one double, one home run, six RBIs and 12 runs scored.