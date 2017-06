Laurel Police need your help to find two missing teens. 15 year old Tyjunea Griffin and 17 year old Kiera Rogers – both from Laurel – have not been seen or heard from since Wednesday. Griffin is black, 5′ 9″ and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Rogers is 5′ 7″ and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It’s believed they might be in the Delmar area. If you know where they are – contact Crime Stoppers.