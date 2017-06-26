[embedded content]

A Democratic member of the Senate judiciary committee blasted the Supreme Court’s right-leaning justices as “the three horsemen of the apocalypse.”

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) blasted Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito for agreeing to allow part of President Trump’s travel ban to remain intact while the administration awaits an official hearing.

The court decided that Trump’s temporary blockage of travelers from six Middle Eastern and North African nations will be allowed, while agreeing to hear the full case later this year.

Hirono said on MSNBC that she did not vote to confirm Gorsuch and admonished the other two justices for siding with the former Colorado judge.

“This is like the three horsemen of the apocalypse – and they’re waiting for the fourth one to come along so that they can go on their trend toward what I call extremism,” Hirono said.

Hirono was apparently referring to rumors that Justice Anthony Kennedy, often a swing vote on the bench, is considering retirement.

Gorsuch is Trump’s recent nominee to the court, while Thomas was nominated by President Bush the elder and Alito by President Bush the younger.

