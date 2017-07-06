A Hawaii federal judge on Thursday night denied an emergency motion filed by the state hoping to rein in President Donald Trump’s travel ban. On June 26, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed parts of the travel ban to be enforced against citizens from six predominantly Muslim countries, only allowing those with “bona fide” relationships with family or businesses into the U.S. Hawaii’s attorney general challenged the wording of that ruling, seeking clarification of what constituted a “bona fide” relationship before the ban could take effect. But on Thursday U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson said that question was for the Supreme Court to decide, leaving the ban in place. “This court will not upset the Supreme Court’s careful balancing and ‘equitable judgment,'” Watson wrote in his ruling. “Clarification should be sought there, not here.”

