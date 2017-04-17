Hawaii man charged in death, dismemberment of mother

A Hawaii man is accused of killing his mother and stuffing her decapitated head and dismembered body parts in seven plastic bags in the refrigerator freezer of the Waikiki apartment they shared.

Yu Wei Gong has been charged with second degree murder, and he was expected to make his initial appearance in court Monday.

According to the state’s complaint filed against Gong, he called police April 11, saying, “I killed my Mom.”

When officers arrived and couldn’t find his mother, he told them she was “in the fridge,” the complaint says.

An officer looked in one of the bags in the freezer and found the body parts.

Gong told officers that he accidentally killed his mother in September after she became angry when the 26-year-old said he didn’t want to go to school.