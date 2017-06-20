Hawks reportedly trade Dwight Howard to Hornets for Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli

Dwight Howard is on the move again. The Atlanta Hawks, Howard’s hometown team, dealt the veteran center and the 31st pick to the Charlotte Hornets for center Miles Plumlee, guard Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

The Hawks signed Howard to a three-year, $70 million deal last summer after the 31-year-old spent the previous three years with the Rockets. Howard, who will join his fifth team in his career, averaged 13.5 points, 12.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 74 games last season.

The deal, which was first reported by The Undefeated, is the first major move by new Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk, who joined the club after serving as assistant GM of the Warriors.

Hornets head coach Steve Clifford has worked with Howard before, helping him as an assistant coach with the Magic for five seasons and one year with the Lakers. Howard has averaged 17.5 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in his 13-year career.