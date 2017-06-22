Hawks select Wake Forest big man John Collins with No. 19 pick

College basketball found few answers for John Collins. The Atlanta Hawks are banking on the Wake Forest star’s productivity translating to the next level, tabbing the 6-foot-10 forward with the No. 19 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Collins ranked No. 1 in player efficiency rating among all Division I players during his sophomore season while being groomed by Demon Deacons coach and former NBA standout Danny Manning. In terms of per minute production, he averaged 28.8 points and 14.8 rebounds per 40 last season while leading his program to the NCAA tournament.

Travis Schlenk indicated that ATL had Collins in the top 15. Didn’t entertain chance to move down once he slid to 19. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) June 23, 2017

There are concerns on the defensive end on practically every scouting report on Collins and the fact that the vast majority of his offensive touches came in post-up situations makes him a curious fit for head coach Mike Budenholzer’s system, but there’s no questioning his rapid improvement in his two college seasons.

The No. 19 pick is the second major decision made by new president of basketball operations general manager Travis Schlenk this week following the surprising blockbuster trade of Dwight Howard on Tuesday night. In that deal, the Hawks moved their second pick back 10 spots in the draft to No. 41 along with adding veteran guard Marco Belinelli and (expensive) rotation big man Miles Plumlee.