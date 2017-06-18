Hays collects six RBIs for Frederick

• Box score

Hays, 21, hit .336 in 38 games in his professional debut last season after the Orioles selected his in the third round of the 2016 Draft. This year, Hays’ full-season debut, he’s continued to excel offensively, hitting .328 with 16 homers 41 RBIs through 64 games. In May he became the first Frederick player to hit three home runs in a game.

Hays’ impact was felt early and often on Sunday as he led off the game with a single and scored the Keys’ first run, one of four runs Hays scored. Hays then highlighted a five-run second inning with a three-run homer and drove in another run via a double in the third.

The Keys had raced out to a 9-1 lead through three innings, but Hays wasn’t done. The outfielder collected his second double of the day in the fifth and capped the game with a two-run homer in the seventh.