Hays looks to extend hit streak to 18

Hays extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a three-run homer in the first inning of Bowie’s win over Akron on Saturday. Hays, who finished the game 2-for-5 with three RBIs, has been on quite a tear lately. He has seven multi-hit efforts during the streak and is 6-for-10 with seven RBIs over his past two games.

Pitcher to watch: A.J. Puk (Athletics’ No. 2), Midland vs. Tulsa (5 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

Puk, the No. 57 overall prospect, is looking to find his rhythm at the Double-A level. The 22-year-old threw well with Class A Advanced Stockton, posting a 3.69 ERA through 14 appearances (11 starts), but he is 0-2 with an 8.59 ERA through two starts since he was promoted to Midland. Puk only recorded one out in his last start as he struggled to find the strike zone, issuing three walks and throwing just 19 of his 36 pitches for strikes.

Duel of the Day: Yohander Mendez (Rangers’ No. 2) vs. Sandy Alcantara (Cardinals’ No. 7), Frisco vs. Springfield (8:05 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

Mendez, the No. 46 overall prospect, has struggled with consistency of late. The 22-year-old has held opponents to one earned run or fewer in three of his past six starts, but he’s also given up five earned runs or more in two of those starts. Mendez walked four in his last start, which at five innings was tied for his shortest outing of the season.

Alcantara has recently put together his best stretch of the season, going 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA through four starts in June. The 21-year-old has given up one earned run or fewer in three of his past four starts and has gone at least five innings in each of those outings as well. Alcantara has struggled with command recently, walking eight in his past 12 innings, but has done well to avoid major damage.

Sunday’s Top 100 prospect probables

No. 28 overall Lucas Giolito (White Sox No. 4), Charlotte vs. Gwinnett (2:05 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

No. 43 overall Kolby Allard (Braves’ No. 3), Mississippi vs. Chattanooga (6 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

No. 94 overall Chance Adams (Yankees’ No. 7), Scranton/Wilkes-Barre vs. Pawtucket (6:05 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

