NEW YORK — Didi Gregorius and Greg Bird hit a pair of three-run homers to support Jordan Montgomery‘s scoreless outing as the Yankees continued to keep the pressure on the division-leading Red Sox, securing a 9-3 victory over the Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon that marked their 11th win in 14 games.
Gregorius belted his 23rd homer, moving within one blast of equaling Derek Jeter’s 1999 mark for the most home runs hit by a Yankees shortstop, and Bird launched his second shot in the past two games as New York chased Jeremy Hellickson after just three-plus innings. Todd Frazier added a two-run blast, his 26th, in the seventh inning.
With the victory, the Yankees moved 2 1/2 games behind the Red Sox in the American League East chase, pending the results of Saturday evening’s action. Boston is playing the Rays at Tropicana Field. The Yankees hold a commanding 4 1/2-game lead over the Twins — who face the Blue Jays on Saturday night — for the first American League Wild Card spot.
Bird’s mammoth three-run homer
BAL@NYY: Bird hits second deck with a three-run shot
Greg Bird doubles the Yankees’ lead to 6-0 as he drills a three-run big fly into the second-deck seats in right in the bottom of the 4th
Wielding a sharp curveball that kept the Birds’ bats silent, Montgomery struck out six over six scoreless innings as he picked up his first victory since July 25 against the Reds. Montgomery scattered just four hits with a walk, completing six innings for the first time in eight starts. The Orioles have lost 10 of 12, all but ending their chances of postseason contention.
Shortstop J.J. Hardy had two of Baltimore’s hits in his first start since June 18. Austin Hays picked up both his first Major League hit — a third-inning single to center field off Montgomery — and his first big league homer, a two-run shot in the ninth inning off Chasen Shreve.
Hays’ first big league homer
BAL@NYY: Hays clubs his first career home run
Austin Hays puts the Orioles on the board in the 9th as he crushes the first homer of his Major League career to right field
Brittany Ghiroli has covered the Orioles for MLB.com since 2010. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @britt_ghiroli, and listen to her podcast.
Bryan Hoch has covered the Yankees for MLB.com since 2007. Follow him on Twitter @bryanhoch and on Facebook.
This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.