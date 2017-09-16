With the victory, the Yankees moved 2 1/2 games behind the Red Sox in the American League East chase, pending the results of Saturday evening’s action. Boston is playing the Rays at Tropicana Field. The Yankees hold a commanding 4 1/2-game lead over the Twins — who face the Blue Jays on Saturday night — for the first American League Wild Card spot.

Greg Bird doubles the Yankees' lead to 6-0 as he drills a three-run big fly into the second-deck seats in right in the bottom of the 4th

Wielding a sharp curveball that kept the Birds’ bats silent, Montgomery struck out six over six scoreless innings as he picked up his first victory since July 25 against the Reds. Montgomery scattered just four hits with a walk, completing six innings for the first time in eight starts. The Orioles have lost 10 of 12, all but ending their chances of postseason contention.

Shortstop J.J. Hardy had two of Baltimore’s hits in his first start since June 18. Austin Hays picked up both his first Major League hit — a third-inning single to center field off Montgomery — and his first big league homer, a two-run shot in the ninth inning off Chasen Shreve.

Austin Hays puts the Orioles on the board in the 9th as he crushes the first homer of his Major League career to right field