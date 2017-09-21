Hazardous surf from Jose to persist along northeastern US coast into the weekend

Even though Jose will fade away gradually, swells generated by the lingering tropical storm will continue to cause trouble in coastal areas of the Northeast into this weekend.

Jose is expected to become a non-tropical storm and dissipate, according to AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.

“Jose will meander offshore but may drift closer to the coast this weekend,” Kottlowski said.

Even though the system will weaken, the westward drift is likely to keep the wave action going into this weekend.

The greatest impact will be to bathers hoping to cool down amid the summery conditions for the first weekend of the autumn.

Highs well into the 80s F across the interior Northeast may have many flocking to beach communities to take advantage of low hotel rates during the off season.

Rip currents will be strong and frequent into the weekend. Bathers may want to stay out of water past their knees since life guards are no longer on duty.

While tides and breakers will not be as elevated as earlier in the week, minor beach erosion will continue. Water levels will average 0.5 of a foot to 1.5 feet above levels in absence of storms.

Without notice, a few large sneaker waves can occur and pose a danger for those wandering onto jetties.

“Rainfall and gusty winds will generally be limited to the southeastern corner of New England and the islands,” according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Elliot Abrams.

“However, the drift of the storm may cause clouds, spotty rain and cool air to wander westward to more of New England and coastal areas of the mid-Atlantic,” Abrams said.

Beyond Jose, indirect impact from major Hurricane Maria will increase next week even if the center of the storm stays offshore.

“There is still uncertainty in the track of Maria next week, and people should continue to keep up with the progress of the storm,” Kottlowski said.

At the very least, a new round of rough seas, dangerous surf and beach erosion is in store for much of the East Coast of the United States next week. How severe these conditions get will depend on Maria’s strength and proximity to the coast.

