Out of their league: Ugly guys who date bombshells

How do these odd-looking guys attract such lovely ladies?

http://www.foxnews.com/”>Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher Eddie Murphy and his longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher were seen leaving “Dave Chappelle Live” at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood. The actor is 56 and the model is 38. (Splash) eddie-murphy-and-paige-butcher-

Lucila Sola and Al Pacino Actor Al Pacino spent his 77th birthday with his 37-year-old girlfriend, actress Lucila Sola, in Mexico. (Splash) lucila-sola-and-al-pacino

Naya Rivera and David Spade The 22-year age difference hasn’t stopped this unlikely duo from pairing up. Spade and former “Glee” star Naya Rivera have been spotted canoodling together on multiple occasion. How did Dave land this one? (Reuters) naya-rivera-and-david-spade

Ashley Olsen and Richard Sachs Ashley Olsen is following her twin sister’s lead and dating a much-older man. The fashion designer is dating financier Richard Sachs who is 28 years older than she is! Click here for more pics of their vacation on X17online.com (X17) ashley-olsen-and-richard-sachs

Corey Feldman and Courtney Anne Corey Feldman proudly walked the red carpet with his fiancee who is 18 years younger than he is. The couple, who dated for four years, said they plan to tie the knot quickly because Feldman has fears his Canadian lady might get deported. (Reuters) corey-feldman-and-courtney-anne

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross Mel Gibson proudly walked the red carpet with his 26-year-old girlfriend Rosalind Ross who will welcome his ninth child in several months. The mismatched duo have been together for two years. (AP) mel-gibson-and-rosalind-ross

David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts The Hass, 64, showed off a picture of his much-younger fiancée, 36, on Instagram in a bikini. He wrote, “That’s my Welsh girl.” The mismatched pair have been together since 2013. Click here for more pictures of Hasselhoff on Hollywoodlife.com (Instagram/Reuters) david-hasselhoff-and-hayley-roberts

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Rumor has it that stunning actress Kirsten Dunst is dating her “Fargo” co-star Jesse Plemons. Good for him! (FX Networks) kirsten-dunst-and-jesse-plemons-

Steven Tyler Singer Steven Tyler, 67, is currently romancing his assistant Aimee Ann Preston, 27. The couple have been rumored to be dating since 2014 and stepped out together at a Bulgari event late last month. Click here to see what else the stars are up to. (Getty) steven-tyler

Paul McCartney Nancy Shevell (Reuters/Splash) paul-mccartney-nancy-shevell

Ronnie Wood and Sally Humphreys The Rolling Stones guitarist marred 37-year-old Sally Humphreys in 2012. Humphreys is younger than two of her husband’s children. Aside from their 31-year age gap, Wood has been arrested several times for domestic violence. The couple are expecting twins (Reuters) ronnie-wood-and-sally-humphreys

Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Third time’s the charm? Josh Brolin walked the red carpet at the LA premiere of “Everest” with his fiancée Kathryn Boyd by his side. This will be the third marriage for the actor who was previously married to Alice Adair and Diane Lane. Brolin met the former model when she was his personal assistant. While Brolin’s certainly not a bad catch, Boyd is clearly his better half. (AP) josh-brolin-and-kathryn-boyd

Flavio Briatore and Elisabetta Gregoraci Five years after Italian businessman Flavio Briatore dated and dumped Heidi Klum in 2003, (he’s the father to her eldest daughter Leni), he married Italian model Elisabetta Gregoraci. The two were spotted on the beach with their son Nathan. For more pictures of the happy couple, visit X17online.com (X17online.com/Reuters) flavio-briatore-and-elisabetta-gregoraci

Christina Milian and Lil Wayne Christina Milian and rapper Lil Wayne have been linked since the summer after Milian split from fiance Jas Prince. The two connected after working together in the studio. This isn’t the first time Milian has found love through music. Her ex-husband The Dream was her producer before the divorced in 2011. (Reuters) christina-milian-and-lil-wayne

Gabrielle Anwar and Shareef Malnik The “Burn Notice” beauty will soon be off the market when she marries Make-A-Wish Ball chairman Shareef Malnik. The couple began dating in 2010 and the union will mark the second marriage for Anwar. Click here for more photos of the British actress on HollywoodLife.com (Getty) gabrielle-anwar-and-shareef-malnik

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman Harvey Weinstein is married to Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman. The nearly 24-years age difference doesn’t seem to phase this couple; they have two children together. (Reuters) harvey-weinstein-and-georgina-chapman

Mickey Rourke and Anastassija Makarenko Mickey Rourke and his much younger and better half model Anastassija Makarenko have been dating for four years. Rourke, who has been looking worse for wear these past few years, is one lucky guy to call the Russian beauty his girlfriend. (Reuters) mickey-rourke-and-anastassija-makarenko

Marc Anthony and Shannon De Lima Marc Anthony reportedly popped the question to his model girlfriend Shannon De Lima and she said yes! De Lima adds to the already long list of lovely ladies Anthony has been able to woo including Jennifer Lopez. (Reuters) marc-anthony-and-shannon-de-lima

Salma Hayek and Francois Pinault French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault is one lucky fellow. Despite an on-and-off relationship with actress Salma Hayek, the Pinault was finally able to put a ring on it in 2009 when they were married for a second time in Venice. Click here for more pictures of the unlikely couple on X17online.com (x17) salma-hayek-and-francois-pinault

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Even Dax Shepard admits wife Kristen Bell is his (much) better half. Shepard told Jimmy Kimmel, “I think a lot of guys don’t like me because I took Kristen Bell off the market.” The couple have two children. (Reuters) kristen-bell-and-dax-shepard

Seth Green and Clare Grant Seth Green definitely has a better half. The 40-year-old has been married to actress Clare Grant since 2010. The couple worked together on “Robot Chicken” and “Warren the Ape.” (Reuters) seth-green-and-clare-grant

Robert Duvall and Luciana Pedraza Actor Robert Duvall and his wife Luciana Pedraza are exactly 41 years apart. Duvall and his Argentine actress wife share the same birthday give or take a few years. Pedraza, the “MASH” actor’s fourth wife, has been married to Duvall since 2005. (Reuters) robert-duvall-and-luciana-pedraza

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr When “American Idol” alum Brittany Kerr and then-married country music super star Jason Aldean were caught canoodling, fans were quick to voice their disappointment. The couple have since fought the public’s disapproval of their relationship prompting Aldean to take to social media to address his fans. “So sick of people judging me and @brittanylkerr over things they know nothing about. I have made mistakes but I am a better person because of it, and wouldn’t change a thing.” Click here to see what else the “Burnin it Down” singer had to say. (Instagram) jason-aldean-and-brittany-kerr

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy Olsen, 30, and Sarkozy, 47 — half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy — married in 2014. The pair have frequently been photographed happily strolling the streets of New York and sharing some cuddles while cheering on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden but we still can’t figure out what she sees in him. Click here for more pics of the couple in Hollywoodlife.com (Getty) mary-kate-olsen-and-olivier-sarkozy

David Cross and Amber Tamblyn The “Two and a Half Men” actress married funnyman David Cross when she was 29 and he was 48. Years later, the couple are still going strong. Tambyln clearly wanted a guy with a good sense of humor. (Reuters) david-cross-and-amber-tamblyn

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden We’re not sure why Cameron is mad about Madden. “The Other Woman” actress and the Good Charlotte rocker married in 2015. (Reuters) cameron-diaz-and-benji-madden

Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend While most look at this happily-married couple and ask, “How did he land her?” Hendricks has called Arend “the best husband ever.” “He’s just so old-fashioned and kind and dreamy,” the “Mad Men” actress told the Daily Mail. To each their own? (Reuters) christina-hendricks-and-geoffrey-arend

Padma Lakshmi and Salman Rushdie Lakshmi was introduced to author Salman Rushdie at a 1999 party and the couple were married in 2004. The union didn’t last very long and the two divorced in 2007. She is said to be the muse for many of Rushdie’s writings. (Reuters) padma-lakshmi-and-salman-rushdie

Olivia Wilde and Salman Rushdie Rushdie has a knack for wooing beautiful women. The author was also linked to actress Olivia Wilde. (Reuters) olivia-wilde-and-salman-rushdie

Katy Perry and Travis McCoy Beautiful, bubbly Katy Perry knows how to create catchy pop tunes and wow us with quirky-sexy outfits, but her choice in men is questionable. As if marrying Russell Brand wasn’t bad enough, she also dated “Gym Class Heroes” singer Travis McCoy. Katy likes her men rough around the edges… to put it nicely. (Reuters) katy-perry-and-travis-mccoy

Heidi Klum and Seal Heidi and Seal were a Hollywood golden couple for seven years before they ended things in 2012. (That’s like 37 years in Hollywood time.) And while Seal does have the voice of an angel, his looks don’t quite stack up to those of his stunning model ex-wife. She did publicly talk about his “package” during their years together, but hey, maybe she also liked his personality. (Reuters) heidi-klum-and-seal

Malin Akerman and Roberto Zincone This pair met in 2003 when they were part of the same band, “The Petalstones,” and while they both may have musical talent, Roberto is far below Malin on both the height charts and the hotness scale. They eventually divorced in 2013. (Reuters) malin-akerman-and-roberto-zincone

Jessica Simpson and Billy Corgan Long before her marriage to Eric Johnson, Simpson was linked to Smashing Pumpkins front-man Billy Corgan. Whether Corgan and Simpson were just singing together or something more, you had to hand it to baldy Corgan for spending so much quality time with a gal who does laps around him looks-wise. (AP) jessica-simpson-and-billy-corgan

Kate Winslet and Sam Mendes While Sam Mendes and Kate Winslet have matching Oscar statues (he won Best Director for “American Beauty” and she won Best Actress for “The Reader”) they definitely did NOT have matching good looks, with Kate coming in light years ahead of her ex-hubby on the hotness scale. They divorced in 2010. (Reuters) kate-winslet-and-sam-mendes

Kate Moss and Jamie Hince Kate Moss has a habit of dating not-hot musicians. Case in point: “The Kills” guitarist Jamie Hince. (AP ) kate-moss-and-jamie-hince

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony Marc Anthony gives hope to all those ugly duckings who never quite turned into swans. He struck gold the first time around when he married a former Miss Universe, and then he scored Jennifer Lopez. Neither marriage lasted, but for a guy nicknamed “Skeletor” by the press, he did good. (AP) jennifer-lopez-and-marc-anthony

Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman Music marketing executive Jordan Bratman said he enjoyed “Naked Sundays” with his wife Christina Aguilera. Could their split suggest that she did not? (AP ) christina-aguilera-and-jordan-bratman

A-list beauties and Adam Duritz Despite his very, uh, eccentric, appearance, Adam Duritz has dated an impressive list of celebrity stunners, including BFFs Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox, Emmy Rossum, Winona Ryder, Gwen Stefani, and many more! In his defense, he is an incredible musician, and he seems … cool, so maybe that’s all it takes. (AP) a-list-beauties-and-adam-duritz

Marilyn Manson Now this one is the biggest mystery of all. Marilyn Manson doesn’t only get hot girls, he gets GORGEOUS ones like Rose McGowan, Dita von Teese, and Evan Rachel Wood. They say some girls love bad boys, so we guess some love reaaally bad boys who wear female breast implants and creepy contact lenses. (AP) marilyn-manson

Julia Roberts and Lyle Lovett Lyle Lovett. Definitely talented, and definitely lacking in the looks department. Even still, he not only dated the gorgeous Julia Roberts, he got her to marry him! And with that, a nation had one question: Huh wha? (Reuters) julia-roberts-and-lyle-lovett