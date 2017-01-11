Head Coach Rich Rodriguez named 2017 AFCA President

Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez was named the President of the American Football Coaches Association during their 2017 convention in Nashville, Tennessee,

Since joining the Wildcats in 2012, he’s compiled a 36-29 record, to go along with four bowl game appearances in the past five seasons, including a BCS appearance in the Fiesta Bowl. In his first four seasons with the Cats, Rich won 33 games, a tally that was the most in school history over a four-year period.

In 2014, Rodriguez was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year, guiding the Wildcats to a 10-4 record and the Fiesta Bowl appearance.

Regardless of what you think of Rodriguez, he is still highly respected among his colleagues, carrying a career 156-113-2 record in his 23 seasons of coaching. Rodriguez is one of the most outspoken coaches in the NCAA. Last season he was a prominent voice in the push for Satellite Camps for recruiting.

Rodriguez also pushed for earlier game times and bye weeks for teams to be scheduled during the season and not at the end of any team’s season in the Pac-12 coaches meeting last season. He seems to be a voice that is heard throughout the NCAA.

As an active member of the American Football Coaches Association, Rodriguez initially served on the AFCA Board of Trustees from 2005-10 and was renamed to the board in 2015. He served as vice-president of the AFCA in 2016.

A great distinction and honor for our head coach. The mission of the AFCA is to protect and promote the best interests of the game and the football coaching profession. Also, the mission is to make sure the NCAA maintains the highest possible standards for football and the college coaching profession. Rodriguez’s handling of the Orlando Bradford situation showed he has principles to be admired.

At Zona Zealots, we congratulate Arizona Football Head Coach Rich Rodriguez on becoming the Association’s President. BearDown, coach, and BearDown, Arizona!

