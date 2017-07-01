Health agency probes E.coli outbreak in polygamist Utah city

Utah health authorities say they are investigating an outbreak of E.coli after two children died in a city on the Arizona border that’s home to a polygamist Mormon sect.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the Southwest Utah Public Health Department said Saturday that the investigation in Hildale, Utah, comes after the deaths in recent weeks.

David Heaton of the department said the cause and number of cases was not available.

The newspaper says the agency does not consider the town at large to be at risk.

Hildale and adjacent Colorado City, Arizona, have been dominated for decades by members of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Latter-Day Saints.

