Heat officially sign free agent forward Kelly Olynyk

MIAMI — The Miami Heat announced Friday that they have signed forward Kelly Olynyk. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“As soon as Kelly Olynyk became an unrestricted free agent, we pursued him,” said Heat President Pat Riley. “He is not only a post player, he can also play away from the basket. What we like the most is that he is a playmaker, tough defender and rugged rebounder. At just 26 years old, he fits in perfect with our young core that will play together in their primes.”

Olynyk appeared in 75 games (six starts) with Boston last season and averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 20.5 minutes while shooting 51.2 percent from the field, 35.4 percent from three-point range and 73.2 percent from the foul line where he set single-season career highs in assists (148), defensive rebounds (288), field goals made (260), field goal percentage, minutes (1,538) and games played. He became just the second seven-footer in NBA history, joining Dirk Nowitzki, to total at least 200 made three-point field goals and dish out at least 400 assists during his first four seasons in the league.

During last season’s playoff run, Olynyk appeared in 18 postseason games (two starts) and averaged 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 19.2 minutes of action. In Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals against Washington he scored 26 points, all off the bench, on 10-of-14 shooting in under 30 minutes to help give his team the win and a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Olynyk, a two-time All-Star Rising Stars Challenge selection, has appeared in 278 regular season games (36 starts) during his four-year NBA career and averaged 9.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 20.7 minutes while shooting 47.7 percent from the field, 36.8 percent from three-point range and 74.3 percent from the foul line. He has made the playoffs in three of his four seasons appearing in 26 postseason games (two starts) and averaging 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 19.2 minutes while shooting 51.2 percent from the field.