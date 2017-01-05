Heat withstand furious rally from Kings to snap losing streak

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored 23 points and the Miami Heat beat the Sacramento Kings 107-102 on Wednesday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

The Heat squandered a 19-point third-quarter lead and trailed on several occasions in the fourth before Johnson gave them a 105-102 lead on a three-point play with 27.8 seconds left. The victory was Miami’s sixth straight over Sacramento and 16th in 17 meetings.

Goran Dragic had 19 points and seven assists for the Heat. James Johnson had 14 points and Wayne Ellington had 13. Miami had dropped nine of its last 10 games.

Arron Afflalo, Garrett Temple and Ty Lawson each had 15 points for the Kings. Anthony Tolliver had 14 points, DeMarcus Cousins had 13 and Matt Barnes added 10.

Cousins made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it at 102 before Tyler Johnson’s three-point play — Johnson later added two free throws to stretch the lead to five.

Sacramento scored the first six points of the final quarter to tie it at 87. A 23-2 run that started in the third gave the Kings their first lead since early in the game.

Trailing by 19 points in the third quarter and looking lethargic, the Kings closed the period with 13 straight points to pull within 87-81 entering the fourth.

Hassan Whiteside (bruised right eye) was one of four injured players who were back in Miami.

This is the first of seven straight home games over 14 days for the Kings, the longest homestand of the season. Sacramento played 20 of its first 34 games on the road.

TIP INS

Heat: Prior to the game, the Heat announced that Justise Winslow will have surgery to repair of torn labrum in his right shoulder. The team expects he will miss the remainder of the season. … Miami dressed 11 players after having only eight Tuesday in its first loss to Phoenix since Nov. 3, 2009. … The Heat shot 63 percent and led 64-59 at the half.

Kings: Rudy Gay, the team’s second leading scorer, sat out for the 10th time in 11 games with a strained right hip flexor. … Afflalo made all five shots, including three 3-pointers, and had 15 points in 13 first-half minutes. … The Kings had nine rebounds at the half and didn’t get another one until the 8:46 mark of the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Heat: Continue a six-game trip against the Lakers on Friday night.

Kings: Host the slumping, injury-plagued Clippers on Friday night.