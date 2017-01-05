MIAMI (AP) — Justise Winslow’s torn right labrum was successfully repaired Thursday, and the Miami Heat forward will need to be in a sling for the next six weeks before beginning rehabilitation.

The Heat believe Winslow will miss the remainder of the season.

Team physician Harlan Selesnick performed the surgery, which took 80 minutes. Winslow got hurt in the final moments of a game at Boston last week, and on the flight home was telling coaches that he was fine — even rotating his shoulder in an effort to prove his point.

But further tests this week diagnosed the tear, and a second exam on Wednesday confirmed the need for surgery.