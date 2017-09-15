Heather Locklear hospitalized after car crash, reports say

Heather Locklear was hospitalized on Thursday after she got into a car crash in California, according to People magazine.

The magazine reports Locklear, 55, was taken to Los Robles Hospital & Medical Center with minor injuries after she crashed in a ditch in Thousand Oaks.

TMZ reported there were no drugs or alcohol involved in the accident.

The actress was reportedly driving a Porsche. According to TMZ and People magazine, Locklear was not cited for the crash.

The former “Melrose Place” star has yet to release a statement. She has not posted on her verified Instagram account for several weeks.

She most-recently appeared in the sitcom “Fresh Off The Boat.”

