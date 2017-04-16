Heavy Wreck for Toyota No. 7 – 2017 6 Hours of Silverstone

By news@wgmd.com
FIA World Endurance Championship: Jose Maria Lopez loses control of his No. 7 Toyota LMP1 prototype under braking, slams into the barrier, and proceeds to drive it back to the pits.

