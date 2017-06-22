Hector Arana Sr. sidelined three months following shoulder surgery

NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Hector Arana Sr. will miss the next three months of competition following a surgery on his left shoulder.

Arana suffered a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder while trying to change a tire on his race trailer while heading to Englishtown two weeks ago, reports the NHRA.

Arana Sr. will still attend the NHRA events as he helps his son and fellow NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Hector Arana Jr., who sits sixth in the points following the opening four rounds of the season.

“Unfortunately, I can’t compete right now,” said Arana Sr. “We’re hoping I can be back on the bike in time for the Countdown to the Championship but we’ll see when it gets closer. I had one tendon completely torn off and two more that had bad tears. I had surgery as soon as possible to get the healing process started.

“I’m happy to be in Norwalk. The facility is awesome and the fans are great. The fans here are hardcore drag racing fans. I got my first Wally here, so it will always have a special place in my heart.”

Coverage of final eliminations from Norwalk starts at 6 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1.