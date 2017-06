Hector Bellerin and Antoine Griezmann star in the launch campaign for the new PUMA ONE boot, which was worn by pro players starting this week and will be available to the general public on June 29.

The sensual campaign, playing off the tagline “you’ll never forget your first one,” shows the two stars in a collage of intimate Polaroid-style photos, along with the boots, because you know, they gotta sell the boots.

See more of the photos below and learn more at Puma.com.