Hegner, Foster lead No. 23 Creighton past DePaul 93-58

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) Toby Hegner set a season high with 14 points and matched one with four 3-pointers, Marcus Foster scored 13 points and No. 23 Creighton pounded DePaul 93-58 on Saturday.

The balanced Bluejays (21-4, 8-4 Big East) shot a season-high 60.7 percent and nailed 13 of 22 3-pointers against the last-place Blue Demons (8-17, 1-11). Creighton took control late in the first half and outscored DePaul 54-32 in the second to come away with the win after dropping three of five.

Cole Huff and Khyri Thomas each scored 12 points, and the Bluejays improved to 7-1 in road games.

DePaul dropped its eighth straight even though Chris Harrison-Docks scored 15. He hit 4 of 8 3-point attempts, but the Blue Demons shot just 30.9 percent overall.

Creighton, tops in the Big East in scoring and field goal accuracy, shot a blistering 60 percent in the first half and ended it on an 8-0 run to take a 39-26 lead.

The Bluejays were up 31-26 when Hegner nailed a 3. Thomas then drove for a vicious one-handed dunk that delighted the Creighton fans, and Foster passed to Huff for a corner 3 just before the buzzer that made it a 13-point game.

All the Blue Demons had going for them in the early going was Harrison-Docks. The Western Kentucky transfer scored 13 in the half and nailed four 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: Though it wasn’t a factor in this game, the Bluejays continue to have issues at the free throw line. Ninth in the conference in free throw percentage, they were 12 of 17 in this game.

DePaul: It was more of the same for the Blue Demons, who haven’t won since they beat Providence on Jan. 10.

UP NEXT

Creighton: Visits Seton Hall on Wednesday.

DePaul: Hosts No. 2 Villanova on Monday.

