Sooners Up to #2 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

His performance came a week after the 22-year-old set a school record by starting the opener against UTEP with 16 straight completions. He was 19 for 20 for 329 yards and three TDs before taking a seat for the entire second half of the 56-7 home win. He hasn’t lost a game since last September’s stumble against Ohio State.

“Baker deserves a ton of credit,” said first-year Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley , who didn’t have to wait long for a signature win. “I mean he’s a great player, he played extremely, extremely well tonight against a defense as good as theirs.”

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer was disgusted with his team’s performance but recognized Mayfield’s effort.

“He’s a good player, really good player,” Meyer said. “And I told him afterward. Got a lot of respect. I love his competitiveness and energy. We had him wrapped up, I want to say, eight times and he came out of that thing.”

Oklahoma’s national championship hopes are flickering brighter after the Ohio State win. The Sooners will move up in the AP Top 25 but have some tough games left in the regular season, including three against currently ranked teams — at No. 19 Kansas State on Oct. 21, at No. 11 Oklahoma State on Nov. 4, and at home a week later against No. 23 TCU.

As the Sooners celebrated late Saturday, Mayfield grabbed an Oklahoma flag and raced around the field before stopping and emphatically planting it in the middle of the block “O” logo at midfield as the Ohio State band stood and watched.

It was payback time for the Sooners, who had to watch Buckeyes players embrace and sing their alma mater on the field after the 45-24 loss at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium a year ago.

“It was embarrassing for them to sing their fight song on our field, and they probably feel the same way right now,” Mayfield said. “We’ve had that mood in the locker room that nobody believes in us.”

There are more believers now, in the Sooners and in their quarterback.

PHOTOS: #5 Sooners beat #3 Ohio State 31-16

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports