Helicopter lands as precaution in field in DC suburbs

A helicopter from Joint Base Andrews landed in a field in the Washington suburbs after a maintenance light came on during a training mission.

Andrews spokesman Tech Sgt. Robert Cloys said by telephone that the UH-1N Iroquois landed Monday morning in Takoma Park as a precaution after the light came on. The field in the Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C., where the helicopter landed is about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northwest of the base.

Cloys says a maintenance crew headed to the scene to check the helicopter and clear it to return to the base. He says no injuries were reported.