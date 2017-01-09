Hellebuyck gets 3rd shutout of season, Jets beat Flames 2-0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for his third shutout of the season as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Monday night.

Dustin Byfuglien and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets, winners of three of their last four games. Hellebuyck now has five shutouts in his two-year NHL career.

Chad Johnson stopped aside 25 shots for the Flames, who had won five of their previous seven.

The Jets were playing for the first game since rookie star Patrik Laine was lost indefinitely due to a concussion suffered in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Buffalo.

Drew Stafford took Laine’s spot on the top line with center Mark Scheifele and right wing Nikolaj Ehlers, a trio that spent some time together last season.

Stafford and Ehlers assisted on Byfuglien’s goal at 10:21 of the first period. The big defenseman skated around Flames captain Mark Giordano to fire off a shot past Johnson’s glove for his sixth of the season.

Ehlers extended his point streak to five games with the assist, including five goals and two assists. He has 13 points in his past 10 games.

Calgary outshot the Jets 9-6 in the opening period, but Winnipeg had the 18-15 edge after the scoreless second.

Flames rookie Matthew Tkachuk took a big hit from Byfuglien in the second, but withstood the blow.

The young forward – his father, Keith, was a star for the Jets before they moved to Arizona in 1996 – ended a nine-game points streak, the longest by an NHL rookie this season. He had one goal and nine assists during that span.

Wheeler scored his 12th after stretching his stick out to intercept a pass between Calgary defensemen Dennis Wideman and T.J. Brodie in their own zone. Wheeler went in alone straight at Johnson and put a low shot by him on the glove side to make it 2-0 at 3:16 of the third.

Hellebuyck preserved the shutout when he gloved a shot by Michael Frolik with 12 seconds remaining.

NOTES: Both teams finished 0 for 3 on the power play. The Jets improved to 11 for 11 on the penalty-kill their last three games. … Winnipeg improved to 14-2-0 when leading after two periods. .. Calgary fell to 2-14-1 when trailing after two periods.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host San Jose on Wednesday night.

Jets: Host Montreal on Wednesday night.