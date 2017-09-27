Hellickson&#039;s season likely over with sore back

By Bob Cohn -
Hellickson added: “It’s something that if we were still in [playoff contention], it’s something I could treat and go out there and pitch. But it’s probably not the smartest thing to do that.”

O’s right-hander Dylan Bundy strained his left hamstring warming up and was a late scratch on Sunday. He also is expected to be shut down.

Hellickson was expected to bolster the O’s rotation after being acquired in a trade with the Phillies at the non-waiver Trade Deadline. But Hellickson is 2-6 with a 6.97 ERA in 10 starts with Baltimore after going 6-5 with a 4.73 ERA with Philadelphia.

“It’s definitely been an inconsistent two months,” Hellickson said. “For some reason, I had a lot of big innings this year.”

Worth noting
Pedro Alvarez returned to his former position against his former team when he started Wednesday’s game at first base against the Pirates.

Originally a third baseman, the slugger nicknamed “El Toro” switched to first base with the Bucs in 2015. After signing with the Orioles, Alvarez mainly was a designated hitter last season. He spent most of the 2017 season at Triple-A Norfolk, learning to play right field.

“It’s a big place in his life, the memories and stuff,” manager Buck Showalter said of Alvarez returning to PNC Park. “People like him here. I can tell how he must have treated people here.”

As Alvarez was introduced coming to the plate in the second inning, the scoreboard showed a brief video tribute that closed with the message, “Thank you, Pedro.” He received a warm, if not rousing ovation before hitting a sharp single to right field through the Pirates’ shift.

• Outfielder Adam Jones (leg soreness) and shortstop Tim Beckham (strained hamstring) were again held out of the O’s starting lineup.

• Showalter tabbed left-hander Wade Miley to start Friday’s series opener against the Rays at Tropicana Field. In 31 starts, Miley is 8-14 with a 5.52 ERA.

Bob Cohn is a contributor to MLB.com based in Pittsburgh. This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.

