Hellickson added: “It’s something that if we were still in [playoff contention], it’s something I could treat and go out there and pitch. But it’s probably not the smartest thing to do that.”

O’s right-hander Dylan Bundy strained his left hamstring warming up and was a late scratch on Sunday. He also is expected to be shut down.

Hellickson was expected to bolster the O’s rotation after being acquired in a trade with the Phillies at the non-waiver Trade Deadline. But Hellickson is 2-6 with a 6.97 ERA in 10 starts with Baltimore after going 6-5 with a 4.73 ERA with Philadelphia.

“It’s definitely been an inconsistent two months,” Hellickson said. “For some reason, I had a lot of big innings this year.”

Worth noting

• Pedro Alvarez returned to his former position against his former team when he started Wednesday’s game at first base against the Pirates.

Originally a third baseman, the slugger nicknamed “El Toro” switched to first base with the Bucs in 2015. After signing with the Orioles, Alvarez mainly was a designated hitter last season. He spent most of the 2017 season at Triple-A Norfolk, learning to play right field.

“It’s a big place in his life, the memories and stuff,” manager Buck Showalter said of Alvarez returning to PNC Park. “People like him here. I can tell how he must have treated people here.”

As Alvarez was introduced coming to the plate in the second inning, the scoreboard showed a brief video tribute that closed with the message, “Thank you, Pedro.” He received a warm, if not rousing ovation before hitting a sharp single to right field through the Pirates’ shift.

• Outfielder Adam Jones (leg soreness) and shortstop Tim Beckham (strained hamstring) were again held out of the O’s starting lineup.

• Showalter tabbed left-hander Wade Miley to start Friday’s series opener against the Rays at Tropicana Field. In 31 starts, Miley is 8-14 with a 5.52 ERA.