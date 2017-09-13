Bras are apparently all the rage, especially at Helmut Lang’s runway show in New York Monday night, where one debuted as a purse.

Social media users immeditely took to Twitter to discuss Shayne Oliver’s collection for Lang and the number of looks that included the unconventional bra.

Oliver, 29, best known for his provocative streetwear label Hood By Air, was hired by Isabella Burley, the label’s “editor in residence,” as one of a planned succession of guest designers creating capsule collections. Lang left the label 12 years ago but his name is still affixed.

PLUS SIZE MODEL JORDYN WOODS MOVES TOWARD ‘FASHION DEMOCRACY’ WITH NEW CURVY COLLECTION

The show Monday night in SoHo included both men and women, who modeled the collection titled: “Helmut Lang Seen By Shayne Oliver.” There were the teensy “bralettes” in black leather, which barely covered the area, and the bra purse, worn around the chest, but zippable at the top to form an actual functioning satchel. It was worn as clothing during the show but you could also wear it underneath clothes.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Twitter users were all over the look and discussing if they would wear the unconventional piece.

“I don’t know if I’ve lost my cool vibe (I never had one) but the oversized bra vibe at the Helmut Lang show was downright b to the izarre,” one Twitter user wrote.

“A model’s real talent—and I’m not being dismissive here when I say this—isn’t not dying of embarrassment,” a Twitter user wrote.

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT CALLED ‘BUSTY’ AND ‘PLUS-SIZED’ BY TEACHER, GIVEN DRESS CODE VIOLATION, MOM CLAIMS

“Can’t wait to get the affordable version of this look at TJ Maxx and wear it to work — then be escorted to HR,” another user wrote.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Oliver told The Associated Press he made the collection as a way to pay homage to Lang.

“He (Lang) taught people how to be sensual, in the right way,” Oliver said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.