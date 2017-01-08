Henrik Kristoffersen routs rivals to win World Cup slalom

ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) Henrik Kristoffersen routed his rivals in a foggy World Cup slalom to win by a massive 1.83-second margin on Sunday.

With his third slalom win of the season, the 22-year-old Norwegian drew level atop the standings with great rival Marcel Hirscher of Austria, who was 2.19 back in third place.

Fog drifted across the course as first-run leader Kristoffersen also set the fastest time in the second leg.

Still, it did not compare to the thick fog that slowed Hirscher and other top racers in the morning run.

Manfred Moelgg of Italy finished second to continue his career renaissance after winning Thursday at Zagreb, Croatia.

Hirscher, the five-time defending overall champion, extended his lead in the standings over Alexis Pinturault of France, who placed ninth Sunday.