Conor McGregor set the internet ablaze before UFC 205 with his “Billionaire Strut,” borrowed from WWE’s Vince McMahon, as he circled the Octagon before his fight with Eddie Alvarez. Oddsmakers believe McGregor, who stands to make over $100 million from fighting Mayweather, whips it out again, setting the “yes” at -225 and the “no” at +165.

Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports Adam Hunger