Here are the odds Texans acquire Jimmy Garoppolo

The odds of the Houston Texans acquiring New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason aren’t very good.

Sportsline.com has a breakdown on the odds of Garoppolo landing with the Texans, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and even staying with the New England Patriots.

Here are the odds of Garoppolo becoming a Texan in 2017.

HOUSTON TEXANS +2500 (risk $100 to win $2500): The Brock Osweiler experiment didn’t pay big dividends. Now Houston could be in the market for Garoppolo, whose addition might be just what the Texans need to get over the hump. The problem is Houston owes Osweiler $17 million guaranteed this year. UPDATE: The SportsLine Projection Model says a Garoppolo-led Texans team would be expected to win 9.6 games and have a 67 percent chance at the playoffs. Houston would double its chance to win the AFC South, from 26 to 52 percent. Presumably, the Texans also would have a greater chance of advancing in the postseason.

As of right now, the Bears are the favorites to land Garoppolo.

CHICAGO BEARS +150 (risk $100 to win $150): CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports the Bears will make “a strong, concerted effort” to acquire Garoppolo and that the Illinois native is “far and away their top offseason priority.” The efficient Garoppolo would be a major upgrade over Jay Cutler or Matt Barkley.

I honestly don’t see why the Texans can’t acquire Garoppolo. It’s not like they would have to sign him to a new contract after trading for him.

Houston could have Garoppolo play out the final year of his current deal and then give him a contract next year when they’re able to cut Brock Osweiler.

With the Patriots likely looking for a kings ransom in return for Garoppolo, coming to the Texans isn’t likely.

