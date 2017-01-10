Here are your 2017 NHL All-Star Game rosters

The 2017 NHL All-Star Game will be held on January 29th at Staples Center in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, the league revealed which stars were lucky (and impressive) enough in the first half of the season to represent their team at the event.

Each of the four teams (one per division) competing in the 3-on-3 tournament at the ASG will be comprised of six forwards, three defensemen and two goaltenders — including one fan-elected captain.

Here are the full rosters:

Kim Klement 2017 NHL All-Star Selections