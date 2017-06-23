June 23 is Olympic Day, commemorating the birth of the modern Olympic Games in 1894.

Athletes, teams and sports organizations all over the world are getting into the Olympic Day spirit on social media, whether it’s an entreaty to get outside, celebrate past Games, or get into gear in preparation for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, just 230 short days away. Here’s a sampling of their posts:

Happy #OlympicDay! The honor of wearing our nation’s colors and “USA” on my chest is something I still haven’t been able to put into words pic.twitter.com/QCHMYQSelg — Nick Cunningham (@BOBSLEDR) June 23, 2017

Excited to be a part of #olympicday with @la2024 and @la84foundation gonna play my first beach handball game! pic.twitter.com/1STEjtjT3K — Tony Azevedo (@WaterPoloTony) June 23, 2017

Last year in Rio was such a good experience. Have my sights set on Gold in 2020… #OlympicDay pic.twitter.com/yKjrWY90Lt — Henrik Stenson (@henrikstenson) June 23, 2017

Happy #OlympicDay! To celebrate athletes have travelled 🇨🇦 inspiring youth to get active, learn & discover sports: https://t.co/u9Zjm7JKqM pic.twitter.com/abe2stPWEE — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) June 23, 2017

Happy #OlympicDay! Excited for the season ahead and the opportunity to compete for @TeamUSA in another #Olympic Games! pic.twitter.com/rfchnvi8i9 — Matt Mortensen (@MattMortensen_) June 23, 2017

Happy #OlympicDay ❤🇺🇸 So proud to have been able to represent @TeamUSA! Now let’s bring the @Olympics BACK to the USA @LA2024!! pic.twitter.com/5sEwfEa2pM — Nastia Liukin (@NastiaLiukin) June 23, 2017

No matter where you are, get active and celebrate #OlympicDay! We’re getting fired up for basketball 3×3 – a new event at #Tokyo2020! pic.twitter.com/AdMgNJlwYn — Tokyo 2020 (@Tokyo2020) June 23, 2017

Wishing everyone a very happy Olympic Day! Remember to get active! @Olympics #OlympicDay pic.twitter.com/BbcYT23NKG — Cathy Freeman (@CathyFreeman) June 22, 2017

At the @Olympics, I did this. Let it inspire you to get active for #OlympicDay on 23 June. What are you going to do? pic.twitter.com/BVIo49lwkg — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 22, 2017

🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥈🥈🥈

Grateful for the joy the Olympics has brought to my life, lessons it has taught me & unforgettable experiences. Happy #OlympicDay! pic.twitter.com/7DLJWTTSch — Allyson Felix (@allysonfelix) June 23, 2017

#OlympicDay has me in my feels — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 23, 2017

Happy#OlympicDay everyone! Can’t wait to take on this year with @TeamUSA and my amazing teammates. #thebestisyettocome pic.twitter.com/ubMDQPnPVX — Monique Lamoureux-M (@moniquelam7) June 23, 2017