What does 2017 look like for the Syracuse football program? Well at least they have an engaging head coach in Dino Babers.

The past is bleak, the future is bright, and the present is enticing with head coach Dino Babers at the helm. The rest of the country got to witness the engaging personality of one former Hawaiian.

He as witty as ever and he is just the most personable coach I’ve ever come in contact with. So what’s in store for 2017? Lets dive in.

The college football season ended on Monday when the Clemson Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide collided in a classic clash. It just shows you how good the ACC is. Which is what SU is up against not only this season, but every season.

Recruiting weekends continue to occur which is leading up to national signing day on the first Wednesday in February. Spring practices are right around the corner and the annual spring game is soon after that.

ESPN.com’s Mark Schlabach released his annual, way-too-early top 25 for 2017 after the game on Monday. Which featured a few SU opponents in 2017.

At Florida State

Clemson

At LSU

At Miami

At Louisville

Pittsburgh

SU played four of the six opponents on this list in 2016. They didn’t fare well, 0-4 to be exact, giving up 237 points total, giving up on average 59.3 points per contest. Which leads us to what can change in 2017?

Babers has said that the offense will be clicking midway through next season. But it isn’t the offense that SU fans are worried about, it’s the defense.

There has been no such guarantees or promises on that side of the ball from the coaching staff. The goal next year is to reach a bowl game. We’ll see if Babers’ offense can click in time or will it be too late. Plus can the defense that was full of inexperience last year can capitalize on all the playing time they got last season.

We are expecting the conference schedule to be released per usual by the end of January. At which time the dates for Syracuse’s 2017 conference schedule will be known.

