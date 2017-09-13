What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of China-based e-commerce giant Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) gained 10.8% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company released a rock-solid earnings report in the middle of the month, followed by a plethora of flattering analyst price-target hikes.

So what

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, Alibaba’s sales rose 53% year over year to land at $7.4 billion. Free cash flows jumped 70% higher, stopping at $3.3 billion. Bottom-line earnings nearly doubled to $2.1 billion, or $1.17 per American depositary share. Analysts had been expecting earnings of roughly $0.92 per ADS on revenue near $7.2 billion.

Alibaba shares rose more than 9% over the following week as investors and analysts absorbed the stellar report.

Now what

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

As crazy as it might sound, Alibaba is just getting started. You don’t see a lot of companies with $450 billion market caps acting like hungry start-ups, but that’s exactly what is going on here. Next up, founder and Chairman Jack Ma is setting his sights on expansion outside the core Chinese market on the way to a trillion-dollar annual economy powered by Alibaba’s services and technologies.

I own Alibaba shares today, and that I plan to hold on to that position for the long haul. We’re watching a legend in the making here, and the terrific first-quarter report only underscored the power of Alibaba’s flexible business model.

10 stocks we like better than Alibaba

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Alibaba wasn’t one of them! That’s right — they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 5, 2017

Anders Bylund owns shares of Alibaba. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.