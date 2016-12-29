Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cris Carter knows what it takes to get ready for the postseason — and he wants to make sure the Dallas Cowboys are ready for a Super Bowl run this year.

After all, Carter has firsthand experience with how NFL teams should handle the closing weeks of a successful regular season. In 1998, his Vikings went 15-1. He played all 16 games, in part because the Vikings didn’t clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC until the final week of the season.

Yet on Thursday’s episode of “The Herd” on FS1, Carter was adamant that the Cowboys should rest their stars. For Carter, the risk of injury far outweighs any potential rust:

You can’t risk injury, regardless if they’re rookies, regardless if it’s a divisional game. … Tyron Smith, the left tackle, he’s not going to be playing. He’s got an MCL, he said he’ll be back for the playoffs. So I’m concerned about any quarterback that I put in behind that backup left tackle, and they have other offensive linemen that have had injuries that they might sit during the course of the game.

So not only one of their offensive linemen, several of their offensive linemen, potentially, will be out of the game. Why risk injury when the only goal is to win the Super Bowl. […]

I can’t disregard 16 years of getting ready for playoffs, and preparation. I can’t disregard two NFL quarterbacks got their freaking legs broke last week. Right? And that can happen in the game. It can’t happen on the sideline. It changed the arc of Tennessee, and it changed the arc of the Oakland Raiders. …

So why would we jeopardize—you’ve played. You’ve earned the right to have a [Week 17] bye, all right? Rest your body. You’re not even taking into consideration some of the other little nicks that they have, that they’re not even admitting. Zeke’s run the ball. He deserves a rest.

Carter’s co-host on The Herd this week, Nick Wright, agrees with the Hall of Famer — sort of. Wright makes the case that the Cowboys should have rested players ahead of the playoffs, but in Week 16, not Week 17.