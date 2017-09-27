Hero groom saves boy from drowning; wedding photographer captures it all on camera

A groom became a real-life hero on his wedding day when he saved a boy from drowning.

Clayton Cook and his new bride, Brittany, were posing for photos in a park in Kitchener, Ontario, after their ceremony Friday. A group of kids were following the couple around Victoria Park as photographer Darren Hatt captured the newlyweds on their big day, according to HuffPost.

As Brittany was posing for photos alone, Clayton noticed one of the kids was missing, so he walked over to the pond to check on them. When he noticed the little boy in the water struggling to swim, he jumped down on the rock ledge and pulled him to safety.

Hatt, who captured the whole thing on camera, posted the photos on his Facebook page, where they earned 9,000 likes as of Wednesday morning.

“A special shout out to last night’s groom Clayton! While I was taking solo pictures of the bride this little guy was pushed into the river behind me by another child. By the time the bride noticed and shouted out, Clayton had already jumped down and brought him to safety. His quick action saved the little guy who was struggling to swim. Well done sir!” he wrote.

After being rescued, the boy appeared to be OK, but didn’t say a word, the couple told CTV. The kids continued hanging out with the bride and groom as they finished up the photoshoot before enjoying the rest of their wedding night.

The couple didn’t think much of the incident until later, realizing how fortunate it was that they were there.

“Now it’s hitting us more that if we weren’t in the right place at the right time, things may have gone differently and perhaps even tragically,” Brittany told HuffPost.

The bride wasn’t at all surprised by her new husband’s heroic action. “That’s Clay to me,” she told CTV. “It’s something he would just instinctively do.”