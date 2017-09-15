Heroin dealer from Seaford sentenced in federal court

A Seaford man has been sentenced to 66 months in prison for dealing heroin. On November 4th of last year, the ATF and Seaford Police Department executed a search warrant Bob Bennett’s home. They found over 3,000 bags of heroin stamped “Donald Trump” almost $2,500 in cash, and a firearm.

District Court Judge Gregory M. Sleet sentenced Bennett to five-and-a-half years in prison and three (3) years of supervised release. Acting United States Attorney David C. Weiss said. “Bennett was responsible for introducing a large amount of heroin into the community. Worse, he used guns to further that activity—even providing weapons to the dealers selling his heroin.