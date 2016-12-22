Hetfield flees Calif. PC snobs

Metallica’s James Hetfield is fed up with the “elitist” San Francisco Bay area attitudes. In a podcast with radio host Joe Rogan he explains his reason for moving to Vail, Colorado.

“I kind of got sick of the Bay Area, the attitudes of the people there, a little bit,” he said. “They talk about how diverse they are, and things like that, and it’s fine if you’re diverse like them. But showing up with a deer on the bumper doesn’t fly in Marin County. My form of eating organic doesn’t vibe with theirs.”

The 53-year-old singer said in the Bay Area he felt looked down upon because “there was an elitist attitude there — that if you weren’t their way politically, their way environmentally, all of that, that you were looked down upon.”

He said he feels “at home” in the Vail mountains as his wife, Francesca, grew up in the area. He said he can feel “a part of nature” when is in Colorado and can enjoy hunting, one of his favorite hobbies, with not as much judgment.

And even though Hetfield will always have a love for San Francisco, the attitude wasn’t right for him there.

“I love the ocean, and I love the Bay Area, I love what it’s got to offer, but there’s just an attitude that it was… It wasn’t healthy for me,” he said. “[I was] starting to feel like I was just fighting all the time, and I just had to get out of my own head. So Colorado does it for me.”

The singer is in the process of developing four houses on his 40 acres of property.