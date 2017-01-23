Hewlett Packard Enterprise Acquires Startup Cloud Cruiser

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. has agreed to acquire Cloud Cruiser, the second startup HPE has agreed to purchase in less than a week. Cloud Cruiser — which was founded in 2010 and had raised roughly $20 million in venture financing, according to Crunchbase — helps companies track and control the use of public and private cloud computing. Last week, HPE announced the $650 million acquisition of SimpliVity, which focuses on hyperconverged infrastructure and rivals Nutanix Inc. The dual acquisitions show HPE’s focus on hybrid IT models that leverage on-premises and cloud computing power. “Cloud Cruiser’s consumption analytics offerings enable enterprises such as Accenture, KPN, and TD Bank to measure, analyze, optimize and control their usage and spend in private, public and hybrid cloud environments,” HPE executive Scott Weller wrote in a blog post announcing the acquisition. HPE did not disclose the price it paid for Cloud Cruiser nor provide a target date for closing the deal, though it said Cloud Cruiser co-founder and CEO David Zabrowski, a former HP executive, will remain with the company and report to Weller.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.