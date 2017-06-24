HGTV stars Joanna and Chip Gaines say the historic former Waco cafe that they bought last year will be called the Magnolia Table and serve breakfast, lunch and brunch.

The stars of the TV show “Fixer Upper” say they hope to reopen what had been the Elite Cafe by the end of 2017. Joanna Gaines, in a recent blog , wrote that she has many great memories from family Sunday brunches at the Elite Cafe.

The iconic Elite Cafe, after operating for nearly 100 years, closed in early 2016 amid increased competition for local diners and travelers along nearby Interstate 35.

Chip and Joanna Gaines also operate the Magnolia Market , turning converted old silos near downtown Waco into a home decor and food marketplace.