HH Draft Profile: Dennis Smith

Dennis Smith: NC State, PG/SG

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 195 pounds

Age: 19

Strengths

Slashing Ability:

Smith is an extremely explosive guard who uses his strong fame and quickness to get to the rim with ease. He then uses his supreme athletic ability to finish above the rim no matter the amount of contact he faces. In the NBA, this skill is key for a point guard in pick and roll situations. The ability to get to the rim is something that all elite point guards in the league do effectively, and Smith will be one of them if he stays on the same track.

Passing:

He’s not as good a passer as Ball, but Smith is very good at finding open teammates when the defense keys on him. Smith is a very patient player, which will be vital at the next level, since most young players play too fast to start their careers. In a game against Virginia Tech this season, Smith had a triple double. That is a very difficult feat to accomplish at the college level, and is a tribute to Smith’s style of play.

Weaknesses

Length:

Smith is 6’2″ with a 6’3″ wingspan. Already short for a combo guard, Smith’s small wingspan could be problematic when defending opposing players. Avery Bradley is 6’2″, but has a 6’7″ wingspan that helps him contain bigger players and poke away steals. Smith already isn’t a great defender, and his underwhelming wingspan could make him a liability on that end of the floor.

Injury History:

Smith suffered a torn ACL in his senior year of high school. While he has made a full come back and doesn’t seem to be effected negatively from the tear, it is certainly something to keep an eye on. An explosive player like Smith will need his health to be able to impact games. We have seen many athletic point guards disappear on us because injuries take their explosiveness away.

Overview

Smith will most certainly be an impactful player in the NBA. He does too many things well to become a bust. The only thing that will keep Smith from NBA stardom is his lack of length and a possible re-injury of his knee. He will most likely go in the top five of this year’s draft, and will certainly be a player to watch in his rookie season.

