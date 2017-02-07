HH Draft Profile: Lonzo Ball

Hardwood Houdini Draft Profiles

Lonzo Ball: UCLA, PG

Height: 6’6″

Weight: 190 pounds

Age: 19

Click on the name for up to date stats: Lonzo Ball

Strength’s:

Size:

At 6’6″, Ball is unique for his position. A lot of point guards with size like his have had a lot of success in the NBA. Penny Hardaway and Jason Kidd are examples of point guards who dominated smaller opponents with their superior size. Ball’s height allows him to see everything on the floor, which allows him to see openings that smaller guards simply can’t.

Playmaking:

Ball is a dynamic playmaker. His basketball IQ is off the charts, which has transformed his UCLA team into a real contender. The hardest thing for rookie point guards to learn in the NBA is the playmaking aspect of the game. Ball’s advanced skills in that area will help him develop faster as a pro.

Athleticism:

Athletic ability can help college players adjust to the NBA game quicker, and Ball has loads of it. He has great quickness that helps him get by defenders, and leaping ability to finish in traffic.

Weaknesses:

Physicality:

Ball has a slim frame, and it hurts his ability against more physical, disciplined defenders. There are times where Ball avoids contact on the pick and roll, which could doom him at the next level. His lack of physicality shows on the defensive end as well. UCLA hides Ball in zones and switches, but when left one on one he usually gets overmatched.

Shooting Mechanics:

The shot form of Ball is something I have never seen before. He starts his shot on his opposite shoulder, and releases the ball sideways. While he is shooting 43% from three, and 54% from the floor it limits his offensive game. With his current form, Ball can only pull up going in one direction, and it keeps him from shooting over smaller guards. Why not use the size if you have it?

Overview:

Lonzo Ball is a terrific floor general that makes the players around him better. His combination of athletic ability and basketball IQ gives him the opportunity to become a franchise player in the NBA. However, his lack of physicality and unusual shooting stroke could hinder Ball’s scoring ability in a league where you have to score as a point guard. I still expect Ball to be a top three selection in the draft this summer.

